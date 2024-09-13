29,000 sign Greenpeace-mooted petition to reinstate bus priority lane on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road

A petition signed by 28,995 people calls for the return of the bus priority lane on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road and the implementation of 11 additional lanes proposed by the Comprehensive Mobility Plan.
The initiative, led by Greenpeace India, aims for a fair and just transition to better public transport in the city.
Greenpeace announced on Thursday that the petition will soon be formally submitted to the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).
Commuters, particularly from marginalised communities, highlighted the efficiency of the Outer Ring Road bus lane, which resulted in a rise in BMTC bus ridership by 3,727 passengers within just one month.
The petition also noted that the Shakti scheme, which has increased bus ridership among women, would be further supported by dedicated bus lanes on major roads. This would provide a more reliable and efficient commute for those dependent on public transport.
In addition, garment workers called for improved public bus infrastructure, including better route coverage, increased frequency and a larger fleet to meet demand. They stressed the need for a safe and well-managed bus system that serves all areas effectively.
Sharat MS from Greenpeace India said the petition seeks to ensure a fair transition by amplifying the voices of marginalised communities in the push for a robust public bus transport network in Bengaluru.
Published 12 September 2024, 22:56 IST