3 government schemes for the elderly

It is a scheme developed by the National Housing Bank (NHB) to help senior citizens avail of periodical payments from a lender against the mortgage of their house. In such cases, they remain the owner of the house. The applicants can take these loans for home improvement and repairs but also for

medical and other personal purposes. Citizens above 60 years of age can apply for the scheme. Married couples will be eligible as joint borrowers. The age criteria for the couple in such a case would be at the discretion of the Reverse Mortgage Loan lender, where at least one of them is above 60 years of age and the other not below 55 years of age.