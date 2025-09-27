Menu
3 ‘worst’ roads in East Bengaluru go under repair

These stretches are Panathur Road, Balagere Main Road and Vibgyor School Road.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:47 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 21:47 IST
