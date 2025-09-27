3 ‘worst’ roads in East Bengaluru go under repair

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru East City Corporation has finally taken up the repair of three roads that had been in a dilapidated condition for years.</p>.<p>These stretches are Panathur Road, Balagere Main Road and Vibgyor School Road.</p>.<p>While the corporation has asphalted two roads, it has taken up white-topping on Balagere Main Road. Residents of the area have long raised concerns about the poor condition of these stretches, which also lack proper roadside drains.</p>.Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road stretch to get TenderSURE-style makeover.<p>Clement Jayakumar, a member of the Mahadevapura Taskforce collective, said additional grants were needed to asphalt many damaged stretches in Mahadevapura.</p>.<p>He noted that no grants had been provided for Munnekolala and the 150-foot CDP roads. “So far, the corporation has asphalted Panathur Road from the ORR to the railway underpass and is white-topping Balagere Road. To ease congestion, these roads need to be widened up to Varthur,” he said.</p>.<p>The quality of asphalting on Panathur Road has also come under the scanner, with gaps in the paved surface indicating incorrect gradation of asphalt.</p>.<p>Vehicle users fear that the roadwork may not last long.</p>