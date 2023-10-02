4 children injured after 'helium' balloon explodes during birthday party in Bengaluru

Four children were among five people who suffered injuries when a helium balloon exploded during a birthday party in Belathur in southern Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said.
The three-year-old birthday girl and her father were among those injured in the incident.
Vijay Aditya Kumar, 44, had invited children from the neighbourhood for his three-year-old daughter Sohila’s birthday party. During the party, around 9 pm, a helium balloon touched an electric wire and burst, causing a fire.
Besides Kumar and Sohila, the others who were injured are Dhyan Chand, 7, Ishan, 2, and Sanjay, 8. They were all rushed to a private hospital by neighbours before being shifted to the burns wards of Victoria Hospital. A senior police officer said that they all suffered injuries to their faces and hands, and are stable now.
Police suspect that the balloon was not filled with helium, but some other gas.
A case has been registered at the Kadugodi police station and further investigations are on.