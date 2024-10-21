44-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting friend's minor daughter in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 44-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting the minor daughter of a friend, police said. </p>.<p>The Madanayakanahalli police said that the suspect, Ravi, a resident of Totada Guddadahalli, had lent a small amount to the girl's father. When there was a delay in repaying the loan, Ravi started visiting his house and even befriended his daughter, a police officer overseeing the investigation said. </p>.<p>In August, Ravi allegedly went to the girl’s house in the absence of her parents and sexually assaulted her. Her family filed a complaint at the Bagalagunte police station. </p>.<p>A preliminary inquiry by the Bagalagunte police revealed that the incident occurred in the Madanayakanahalli limits, so the case was transferred there. </p>.<p>The police have booked Ravi under the Prevention of Children Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as the SC/STs Atrocities Act. A court has remanded him in judicial custody. </p>