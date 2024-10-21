Home
44-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting friend's minor daughter in Bengaluru

The Madanayakanahalli police said that the suspect, Ravi, a resident of Totada Guddadahalli, had lent a small amount to the girl's father.
DHNS
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 21:52 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 21:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newssexual assault

