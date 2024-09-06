Bengaluru: 462 mobile tankers for immersion of Ganesha idols

Bengaluru: As the city gets ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made arrangements to ensure idol immersion facilities are available across the city.
The BBMP has set up 462 mobile tankers across the city and the citizens can immerse idols at these facilities or visit the nearest Kalyani or lake identified for the purpose by the civic body. Close to 41 lakes have been identified for the purpose and temporary Kalyanis have been set up at a few of them to immerse the
Ganesh idols.
The highest number of mobile tankers have been set up in the East zone (138) followed by the West zone (84).
The BBMP has also set up 63 single window centres where the organisers of Ganesh pandals can apply for permission and this is mandatory to set up a Ganesh pandal in the city. The civic body has also appointed nodal officers and set up a team, along with Police and Bescom officials, to inspect the area where pandals will come up.
Citizens can get the location of the nearest mobile tanker to immerse the idol by logging on to https://apps.bbmpgov.in/ ganesh2024/.
Published 06 September 2024, 00:40 IST