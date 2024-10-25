5 of family injured in wall collapse in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Five members of a family suffered severe injuries after a wall of their makeshift house collapsed on them in the early hours of Thursday. </p>.<p>Four of them are out of danger, while a seven-year-old boy is critical. </p>.<p>The incident was reported from Ramanagar Town's Yarabnagar around 3 am. The family had built a makeshift house on a small hill called Gejjalagudde some months ago and had been staying there, according to the Ramanagar police. </p>.<p>Police said relentless rains from Wednesday night slightly dislodged a huge boulder located just behind the house, causing it to touch the wall and lead to its collapse. </p>