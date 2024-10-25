Home
5 of family injured in wall collapse in Bengaluru

Four of them are out of danger, while a seven-year-old boy is critical.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:26 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 22:26 IST
