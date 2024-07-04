6-year-old girl’s body found in Bengaluru's KSR railway station parking lot

Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was found murdered in the parking lot of the KSR Bengaluru railway station at Majestic on Wednesday, police said.
A cashier at the parking lot found the girl wrapped in a bedsheet and placed in the parking space around 6.30 am. When he checked on her, she was dead. He called the KSR railway police.
Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem, which will take place after the girl is identified and her family is traced.
Police suspect the girl was murdered somewhere else and her body was dumped in the parking lot.
A police officer close to the investigation said a case under BNS Section 103 (murder) had been opened. Only the postmortem report will throw light on the actual cause of the death, the officer added.
SK Sowmyalatha, Superintendent of Police (Railways), said the girl was previously seen with beggars and police were questioning them.
“We are checking the CCTV footage of all vehicles that came to the parking lot,” she said.
Police are awaiting the reports of forensic experts and Scene-of-Crime officers, who collect samples from the crime scene.
Published 03 July 2024, 21:54 IST