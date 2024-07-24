67-year-old man stabs woman in court complex in Bengaluru, says he had financial disputes with her

Bengaluru: A 67-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Courts complex in central Bengaluru on Tuesday morning.
The woman sustained two stab injuries on her left hand, but is currently out of danger.
The Halasuru Gate police identified the suspect as JV Jayaram Reddy, a resident of Seshadripuram. Bystanders at the court complex quickly detained Reddy and handed him over to the police.
The victim, identified as 38-year-old Vimala, had lodged a complaint against Reddy with the Seshadripuram police in 2020, leading to his arrest and subsequent release on bail. Both Reddy and Vimala were at the court for a hearing on Tuesday.
"While waiting outside the courtroom for their case to be called, Reddy suddenly pulled out a kitchen knife and inflicted minor injuries on the woman," said a police officer overseeing the case.
Police revealed that Reddy and Vimala were well-acquainted, but had recently developed differences over financial matters.
Reddy, a builder by profession, had financial disputes with Vimala related to land issues. He confessed to attacking her over these financial disagreements.
The police have filed an FIR under the relevant section on attempted murder.
Published 23 July 2024, 21:20 IST