70-year-old mowed down while crossing Miller's Road

Bengaluru: A 70-year-old man died after a speeding scooter knocked him down while he was crossing Miller's Road in central Bengaluru.
The victim was identified as Mohammad Farooq Valki. Another pedestrian, 26-year-old Mohammad Ismail, suffered minor injuries and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Valki and Ismail were crossing the road near Aiyappa Swamy Temple in Vasanthnagar when an approaching scooter struck them. Passersby rushed Valki to hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
Police have identified the scooter rider as Paul Ashish Katavati.
Published 28 June 2024, 22:28 IST