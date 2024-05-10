Home
750m link road proposed near Bengaluru's Manyata Tech Park

The new road comes under the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 22:00 IST
Last Updated : 09 May 2024, 22:00 IST

Comments

Bengaluru: The BBMP has proposed to build a new four-lane road connecting Embassy Manyata Business Park and Bharathnagar in northeastern Bengaluru. The 750-metre road, which links to Thanisandra Main Road, is part of the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015 but was encroached upon over the years. It is expected to decongest Hebbal Junction, officials said.

The new road comes under the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency.

The BBMP had awarded the work of building the road to Sathya Constructions at a cost of Rs 2.57 crore.

Published 09 May 2024, 22:00 IST
BengaluruBBMP

