8-year-old dies in road accident in Bengaluru

An eight-year-old girl was killed in an accident near Peenya in northwestern Bengaluru on Sunday.
Peenya traffic police identified the victim as Nakshatra, a Class II student at a school in Peenya.
Nakshatra was riding pillion on her father Ramesh’s two-wheeler on Gangondanahalli main road. They were on their way towards the Peenya Industrial Area. Around 7.30 pm, Ramesh lost control of the vehicle that was gaining speed on a downward slope.
The vehicle fell on the road near an ayurveda college and hospital in the area, grievously injuring the child who wasn’t wearing a helmet. She suffered severe head injuries and died shortly afterwards in a hospital nearby.
Police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 279 and 304(A) against Ramesh, who is an employee in a factory in Peenya. They were residents of Nellagadaranahalli, HMT Layout.