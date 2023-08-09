Home
8-year-old dies in road accident in Bengaluru

Nakshatra was riding pillion on her father Ramesh’s two-wheeler on Gangondanahalli main road.
An eight-year-old girl was killed in an accident near Peenya in northwestern Bengaluru on Sunday.

Peenya traffic police identified the victim as Nakshatra, a Class II student at a school in Peenya.

Nakshatra was riding pillion on her father Ramesh’s two-wheeler on Gangondanahalli main road. They were on their way towards the Peenya Industrial Area. Around 7.30 pm, Ramesh lost control of the vehicle that was gaining speed on a downward slope.

The vehicle fell on the road near an ayurveda college and hospital in the area, grievously injuring the child who wasn’t wearing a helmet. She suffered severe head injuries and died shortly afterwards in a hospital nearby.

Police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 279 and 304(A) against Ramesh, who is an employee in a factory in Peenya. They were residents of Nellagadaranahalli, HMT Layout.

(Published 08 August 2023, 21:03 IST)
