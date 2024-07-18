84% placement at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering

The UVCE authorities said the highest package offered is Rs 26.5 lakh per annum. A student, Subramanya, has received an offer from an America-based Cloud Security company. Compared to the previous batch, the highest package offered has decreased this time. In the 2023 batch, the highest package offered was Rs 53 lakh per annum. “It was an internship followed by confirmed placement for the student this time,” Dilip Kumar, placement officer, UVCE, said.