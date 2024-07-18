84% placement at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering

Bengaluru: The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE, the first state autonomous university) has registered a placement of 84 per cent for the 2024 batch of students who have completed their examinations recently and it is 4 per cent more compared to the previous batch.
The UVCE authorities said the highest package offered is Rs 26.5 lakh per annum. A student, Subramanya, has received an offer from an America-based Cloud Security company. Compared to the previous batch, the highest package offered has decreased this time. In the 2023 batch, the highest package offered was Rs 53 lakh per annum. “It was an internship followed by confirmed placement for the student this time,” Dilip Kumar, placement officer, UVCE, said.
Of the eligible 436 students, 354 students have got the offers. “Interestingly, the Electrical Engineering students have got more offers this time,” he said.
Published 18 July 2024, 00:49 IST