<p>Bidar: The ongoing protest by sugarcane farmers in Bidar, under the banner of the district Kisan Morcha, demanding a price of Rs 3,200 per tonne of cane, has stepped into <br>the seventh day on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The cold weather conditions failed to deter the spirit of farmers.</p>.<p>Khasim, an 80-year-old agitating farmer from Jalasangi in Humnabad taluk, developed breathing issues on the chilly Tuesday night, which saw the minimum temperatures dip to 10 degrees Celsius. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in the city. He is said to be out of danger.</p>.<p>Raitha Sangha district president Mallikarjun Swamy told DH that the farmers have planned a road block across the district on Friday, condemning the indifferent attitude of the district administration. </p>