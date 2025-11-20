Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Sugarcane farmers’ stir in Bidar enters seventh day

The cold weather conditions failed to deter the spirit of farmers.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 23:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 23:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBidarsugarcane farmers

Follow us on :

Follow Us