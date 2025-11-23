Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

After criticism, Greater Bengaluru Authority makes sweeping machine costs public

The move comes amid criticism over the project cost. GBA had announced that approximately Rs 613 crore would be required to rent 46 mechanical sweeping machines for seven years.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 21:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 21:07 IST
Bengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us