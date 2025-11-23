<p>Bengaluru, DHNS: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Saturday published a detailed breakup of the expenses for the mechanical sweeping machines.</p>.<p>The move comes amid criticism over the project cost. GBA had announced that approximately Rs 613 crore would be required to rent 46 mechanical sweeping machines for seven years.</p>.Restructuring committee studying new areas to be added to GBA limits: B S Patil.<p>According to the breakup, the GBA would be spending Rs 894.53 to sweep one kilometre of road annually. This includes Rs 243.31 on fuel, Rs 104.12 on maintenance, and Rs 330.85 as the EMI cost for the machine. The costs were determined considering that each machine would be used to sweep at least 40 km of road daily and that year-on-year maintenance costs would increase by 5%.</p>.<p>The detailed expenses can be checked on the GBA website <span class="italic">https://bbmp.gov.in/updates/index.html</span></p>