<p>Sivasagar: A drunk man was killed in police firing when he tried to attack a police personnel, who had gone to settle a family dispute in Sivasagar district of Assam, an officer said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Bar Diroi village under the jurisdiction of Demow Police Station on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>"One person identified as Ranjit Pandav (42) was creating a nuisance in an inebriated state in the area. A local couple -- Martin Pandav and his wife -- went to pacify him. However, they were attacked with a machete," he added.</p>.<p>The villagers then informed the police, and the personnel reached there immediately.</p><p>"Seeing the police, the person chased them and tried to attack the personnel with the machete. In self-defence, police had to fire one round at the person," the official said.</p>.<p>All three injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, which referred them to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.</p>.<p>The doctors declared the attacker dead due to bullet wounds, while the couple is still critical and undergoing treatment, the officer said.</p>.<p>It is alleged that the deceased used to torture his wife and five children, who were at a relative's house at the time of the incident. </p>