Age of AI: The end of classics?

About whether AI could recreate the relationship between the poet, emotion and language. Kannada folklorist and a fiction writer Krishnamurthy Hanur, said that If you read Kannada literature you'll see how strong the relationship between the poet and his surroundings are. AI would not be able to recreate that. After inserting an excerpt from Kuvempu’s 'Malegalli Madhumagalu' into AI to turn into a play, the output was not up to the mark. It didn’t have the human touch that only Kuvempu could give. We also asked AI to interpret Kumaravyasa and Akkamahadevi and it wasn’t very accurate. He noted that AI was fine for experts in the field but a student could be led astray by it.

Poornima Malagimani, another writer, said in lighter vein, when asked whether AI can generate classics that half the audience had left the auditorium after we started talking about AI. "I am not so sure people would read an AI novel. She doubted the ability for AI to create new sentences and words like humans could. “Can AI generate a line like ‘melancholy is the happiness of being sad’ found in Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables?” she wondered. She also wondered if, “AI could ever write about silent conversations between people? For example the conversation between a pedestrian hailing an auto and the auto driver, where information is shared through expressions and body language?”