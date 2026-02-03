<p>Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be the new frontier for cinema, but it can never replace the human eye behind the lens, acclaimed cinematographer R Rathnavelu said at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Monday.</p>.<p>Speaking at a session titled ‘When Light Becomes Language,’ the veteran Director of Photography (DOP) sought to mitigate fears regarding the rise of AI in filmmaking. “AI will be a great pre-production tool and is, in fact, a boon to people like us. But it will never be able to shoot at a location with the kind of lighting and visuals that we are able to create. So, it is not a threat,” he said.</p>.<p>Rathnavelu, the man behind the blockbusters films like 'Robo', 'Rangasthalam', and 'Sye Raa Narasimhareddy', emphasised that a DOP’s role is intrinsic to the narrative from its inception. “It is important for a DOP to be involved from the script stage until the movie hits the screens. Only then is it possible to bring the director’s ideas to life better than they even imagined,” he noted.</p>.<p>Offering advice to aspiring cinematographers, Rathnavelu stressed the necessity of rigorous preparation. He revealed his personal process, stating that he reads a complete script at least twice to grasp the emotional core. “Once you understand the emotions the director is looking for, only then can you plan locations, lighting, and coordinate with other departments,” he added.</p>.Very little funding for documentary industry: Maya Chandra at BIFFes.<p>Reflecting on current industry trends, Rathnavelu lamented the lack of visual diversity in the digital era. He observed that the complete shift to digital cameras has led to a certain monotony. “Today, 90% of movies look the same. If one person uses a teal and orange shade, everyone follows the same colour scheme. There is a dire need for novelty,” <br>he said.</p>.<p>To break this mold in his recent project Devara, starring Junior NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, Rathnavelu turned back the clock. He experimented with film negatives to provide a distinct and textured visual experience that stands out from the digital standard.</p>