AIMPLB meet in Bengaluru on Nov 23-24, to discuss Wakf protection

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru will host the 29th annual general meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Nov 23 and 24. </p>.<p>The meeting comes at a time when the institution of Wakf is being hotly debated after farmers in many parts of Karnataka were issued notices to vacate their property in the name of Wakf. </p>.<p>CM Siddaramaiah and ministers have promised that no farmer would be evicted and directed the DCs of districts to withdraw the notices. The union government has also brought in the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend the Wakf Act, 1995. The bill is being reviewed by a joint parliamentary committee. </p>.<p>In a statement, the reception committee for the meeting said “the protection of Wakf properties is a pressing issue across the country, and AIMPLB has been at the forefront of this struggle, advocating tirelessly for Wakf rights and opposing new legislative proposals that impact these properties.” </p>.Encroachment of Wakf properties: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks SIT probe.<p>“In a historic display of unity, millions of Muslims have responded to the board’s call to oppose recent legislative drafts affecting Wakf. The community looks to the board with hope that this conference will not only be significant but also make a lasting impact,” it said. </p>.<p>Founded in 1973, the board is a platform representing all sects, schools of thought and sections of the Muslim community. It has advocated for the preservation of Muslim personal law. </p>.<p>The meeting, the third of its kind to be held in Bengaluru, will be hosted by Darul Uloom Sabeelur Rashad seminary, Tannery Road.</p>.<p>Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Khan Rashadi, the Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka, will chair the meeting. </p>.<p>The meeting will be followed by a public gathering on the evening of November 24 at the Eidgah Khuddus Saheb, Millers Road, to dicuss ‘Protection of Shariah and Waqf’.</p>.<p>The event will conclude with the release of the ‘Bengaluru Declaration’. </p>