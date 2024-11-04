Home
AIMPLB meet in Bengaluru on Nov 23-24, to discuss Wakf protection

The meeting comes at a time when the institution of Wakf is being hotly debated after farmers in many parts of Karnataka were issued notices to vacate their property in the name of Wakf.
Muthi-ur-Rahman Siddiqui
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 00:31 IST

