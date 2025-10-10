<p>Mumbai: Air India Express has announced direct flights from Bengaluru to three new Middle East destinations — Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.</p><p>Flights to Jeddah will start from October 26, 2025, while services to Riyadh and Kuwait will begin on October 27, 2025, strengthening connectivity between South India and the region.</p><p>Tickets are available at introductory fares through the airline’s website, mobile app, and other major booking channels. Bengaluru–Riyadh fares start at Rs 13,500, Bengaluru–Jeddah at Rs 19,500, and Bengaluru–Kuwait at Rs 13,600.</p><p>According to Air India Express, the routes will benefit expatriates, business travellers, and families visiting friends and relatives. The Jeddah service will also provide convenient access for pilgrims travelling for Umrah. The new connections aim to meet rising travel demand to Kuwait and support Indian travellers exploring Saudi Arabia’s cultural and heritage attractions.</p>