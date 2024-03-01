Alarm over BBMP plan to microchip stray dogs

Animal welfare activists are up in arms against the BBMP’s decision to microchip stray dogs. They say the decision, announced last week, is harmful and misguided. Dubious surgical procedures and scant post-surgery care are among their worries.
Parviz Ahmed Piran S A, retired additional director, animal husbandry department of the BBMP, says, “It makes sense to microchip pet dogs. They become easier to trace in case they are lost or stolen. But it is a waste of money to do it for stray dogs.”
Piran recalls that the idea was mooted during his tenure (2007-2014), but he rejected it as it wasn’t going to benefit the dogs.
“Microchipping is not safe for freely roaming stray dogs and other animals not under constant supervision. The BBMP has jumped into this project without a thorough analysis. There will be adverse reactions,” says Dr Jagadish Mittur, scientist working at a biotech startup firm.
Only the BBMP knows why it is embarking on this expensive project, he remarks.
Some activists believe the money could be put to better use to ramp up the animal birth control (ABC) programme.
“I think the BBMP’s priorities have gone haywire. The ABC programme has not been properly implemented. They should focus on one programme and see it through before jumping on to the next thing,” says Neveena Kamath, animal welfare activist.
Reiterating that the ABC programme “is not running at 100% capacity”, Thejeshwar B, animal welfare warden, Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, says, “We need better infrastructure at ABC centres, better vehicles for the transportation of the dogs, and better nets to capture them. It is imperative for the BBMP to figure these out first.”
The BBMP says the microchips can record the dogs’ movements and vaccination status, but activists are sceptical. “It’s not a painless procedure. I don’t understand why there is a need to put innocent animals through this,” Neveena says.
An activist who works in pharma research explains that the procedure to insert microchips is sophisticated and needs to be meticulously carried out. “If the surgery is not done diligently, the dog will suffer the consequences,” she says.
Shoddily carried out surgeries could cause infection, swelling, sores, lumps and even cancer. Further, after surgery, the dogs will need a hygienic environment and the wounds will have to be monitored until they are completely healed. “How does the BBMP propose to do that?” she wonders. In some cases, she notes, the microchips don’t scan properly because they have not been placed the way they should be.
“There are many non-invasive alternatives to monitor dogs’ movement and track their vaccination status. Attaching QR codes to their collars and taking the help of caregivers of community dogs are some of the better options,” says the activist.
Implants for 1.4 lakh strays
Last week, the BBMP announced that it plans to implant microchips in 1.4 lakh stray dogs.
The authorities say it will make it easier for the civic body to keep track of the animals’ movements, and vaccination and birth control status. The drive is expected to begin in March.
In April, the BBMP plans to begin administering the 5-in-1 vaccine which offers protection against canine distemper virus, canine adenovirus 1 and 2, canine parainfluenza, and canine parvovirus.