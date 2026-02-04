<p>Bengaluru: Cracking down on the misuse of emergency sirens, the Sadashivanagar traffic police have registered a case against an ambulance driver for operating his vehicle with sirens and emergency lights blaring.</p>.<p>Police said there was no patient on board.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on the evening of January 31.</p>.Man steals ambulance in Uttar Pradesh; nabbed after he loses his way.<p>Acting on the erratic movement of the ambulance, police personnel at the Sadashivanagar police station junction intercepted the vehicle. Upon inspection, they discovered that the driver was heading towards Banashankari for personal work.</p>.<p>Police said the driver was using the siren and top lights to weave through heavy traffic, causing significant disruption to the flow of vehicles in the area.</p>.<p>"We had received several complaints from the public about ambulances driving recklessly even when empty," said a senior police officer. "In this specific case, there was no emergency. The driver was simply using the right of way afforded to emergency vehicles to bypass congestion for his own convenience."</p>.<p>Police have registered a case under Section 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.</p>.<p>A recommendation has been forwarded to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to suspend the driver’s licence and Registration Certificate to deter future violations.</p>