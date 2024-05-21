Amid protests, BIAL revokes vehicle entry fee at Bengaluru airport a day after implementation

Bengaluru: A day after the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) commenced collecting fees from private and commercial vehicles entering arrival areas of the Kempegowda International Airport, the airport operator revoked the decision.

A BIAL source confirmed to DH on Monday that the plan has been dropped. BIAL implemented a pay-and-use system for vehicles at the arrival areas to ensure what it called a smooth flow of traffic, on Sunday, setting off protests by cab drivers and passengers.

As part of a new "stay and overstay" tariff, private vehicles entering arrival pickup lanes at Terminals 1 and 2 were allowed free access for the first seven minutes and charged Rs 150 for staying beyond seven minutes and up to 14 minutes.

The entry fees for commercial vehicles for the first seven minutes and the 7-14 minute period were announced as Rs 150 and Rs 300, respectively. The airport operator had also announced entry fees for buses (Rs 600) and Tempo Travellers (Rs 300).

BIAL implemented the pay-and-use zone at the airport arrival areas to facilitate smoother traffic flow and prevent haphazard parking and unattended vehicles.

Protesting the move, cab drivers had announced plans to meet BIAL representatives on Tuesday.