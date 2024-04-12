Amid scorching heat, pharmacists see a demand for ORS, glucose, electrolyte supplements in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The scorching heat has sent Bengaluru residents scrambling for relief, leading many to the doorstep of pharmacies.
As a result, these stores are witnessing a surge in the sales of medicines, meant to beat heat-related health issues.
“The demand for ORS, glucose, and electrolyte supplements has skyrocketed in the past few weeks,” said Raghunath, President, Karnataka Chemist and Drugs Association.
“We’ve seen a 50% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, and supplies are running low in some areas,” he added.
However, he noted that the overall pharmacy business is experiencing a slump in the city.
“This decline could be attributed to people migrating to their hometown or villages for vacations to seek respite from the oppressive heat,” he added.
In addition to rehydration products, over-the-counter medications like paracetamol tablets, and cold and cough remedies are also flying off the shelves.
Dinesh, a pharmacist at a pharmacy on St Mark’s Road, said that they have noticed a 30% hike in paracetamol sales over the past year.
“People are also buying antibiotic medicines that are commonly prescribed by doctors to treat viral fevers and throat infections,” he said, noting that people experience headaches, body aches, and general discomfort due to heat exposure.
Usha, a scienc officer at a medical store in Shanthala Nagar, explained why this was so.
“High temperatures usually weaken the body’s immune system, making people more susceptible to viral infections, fevers, and respiratory issues. Hence, (there is an) increased demand for these medications.”
Heat rashes are another concern during the season.
“Scorching heat causes essential oils to evaporate from the skin, leading to dry skin and itchiness. Many customers have been purchasing calamine lotion and over-the-counter creams for relief from heat rashes, or seeking prescriptions from dermatologists for severe cases,” she added.
To effectively combat these conditions, medical professionals urge residents to stay hydrated, wear loose cotton clothing, and avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours, which is 12 pm to 3 pm. Opting for homemade buttermilk or fresh coconut water can be a natural and effective way to stay hydrated and ensure electrolyte imbalance.
(Published 11 April 2024, 20:57 IST)