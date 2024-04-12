Amid scorching heat, pharmacists see a demand for ORS, glucose, electrolyte supplements in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The scorching heat has sent Bengaluru residents scrambling for relief, leading many to the doorstep of pharmacies.



As a result, these stores are witnessing a surge in the sales of medicines, meant to beat heat-related health issues.

“The demand for ORS, glucose, and electrolyte supplements has skyrocketed in the past few weeks,” said Raghunath, President, Karnataka Chemist and Drugs Association.

“We’ve seen a 50% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, and supplies are running low in some areas,” he added.