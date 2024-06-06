Amul price hike not to impact rates of sweets, ice cream

Bengaluru: The milk price hike announced by Amul and Mother Dairy will not impact the rates of sweetmeat and ice cream products in Bengaluru, vendors said.
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells milk and milk products under the Amul brand name. It has hiked the prices of milk, curd and buttermilk by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 1 per half a litre.
While Amul doesn't sell milk in Karnataka, it hasn't yet announced any hike in the prices of other products like butter, paneer and ghee.
Restaurants and ice cream parlours said they do not use Amul or Mother Dairy milk and hence, the price hike will not impact their products. Most of them use Karnataka's homegrown milk brand Nandini.
Kanti Sweets and Anand Sweets, two popular sweet chains in Bengaluru, said they would not increase the prices of their sweets made of milk and attributed it to their loyalty to Nandini.
PC Rao, president of the Bruhat Bangalore Hoteliers Association, told DH: "The use of Amul milk for commercial purposes in the city is unheard of. As far as other products like butter and paneer are concerned, we do make use of Amul. But, there is no update on any hike in other milk products as of now."
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which owns the Nandini milk brand, has no plans to hike the prices of milk and other products, its managing director MK Jagadish told DH.
The price of half-litre Nandini Pasteurised Toned milk remains Rs 22, he added.
Published 05 June 2024, 21:31 IST