Andhra youth who visited Bengaluru to steal phones arrested

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a youth from Andhra Pradesh who allegedly visited Bengaluru to steal mobile phones.
The suspect was identified as Ravi, 20, from East Godavari, and 60 mobile phones worth Rs 10 lakh were seized from him.
According to the police, Ravi would visit Bengaluru and stay in the city for a week, stealing phones from commuters at crowded bus stands.
He is alleged to have stolen a bus passenger's mobile phone near Hosa Road in southeastern Bengaluru recently. The victim filed a police complaint.
Police received similar complaints from other bus commuters and formed a special team to track the suspect. They arrested him near the Konappana Agrahara bus stand on August 26, according to the police.
Published 03 September 2024, 22:23 IST