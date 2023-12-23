Anekal gram panchayat begins battle against acacia, eucalyptus

Rajeshwari G, a panchayat member, said, "One of the two borewells was more than 1,000 feet deep, but still it failed. We started looking around and found that the eucalyptus and acacia trees, planted in several areas across the gram panchayat, were one of the major reasons for the draining of groundwater. It was then that we passed a resolution by the panchayat, seeking the removal of the water guzzling trees," she said.