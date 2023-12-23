Anekal gram panchayat begins battle against acacia, eucalyptus

Bengaluru: A gram panchayat in Anekal has begun a battle against eucalyptus and acacia trees, blaming the "water guzzling" trees, planted during an afforestation drive 30 years ago, for the depletion of the groundwater.
Experts, however, have warned that they must not look at water depletion with this lens alone and must take into account the encroachment of drains and lakes.
The issue of water depletion was raised in Tigala Chowdenahalli, one of the eight villages under the gram panchayat administration that has over 2,000 residents. Two borewells were drilled in the village, using panchayat funds, but could not tap groundwater.
Rajeshwari G, a panchayat member, said, "One of the two borewells was more than 1,000 feet deep, but still it failed. We started looking around and found that the eucalyptus and acacia trees, planted in several areas across the gram panchayat, were one of the major reasons for the draining of groundwater. It was then that we passed a resolution by the panchayat, seeking the removal of the water guzzling trees," she said.
The resolution, seen by DH, called for removing such trees in Kada Agahara, Sompura, Chambenahalli, Yamare and Ittanguru.
In 2017, the state government had banned eucalyptus and acacia plantations as part of a measure to prevent "draining" of water and the larger negative ecological impact. The paper industry, however, has been pushing for the lifting of the ban to revive old industries like the Mysore Paper Mills.
At Yamare, the panchayat made the first move against the two trees, seeking the Forest Department's permission to remove them from the bed of the Tigala Chowdenahalli lake.
Of the 1,086 trees enumerated on the site, 930 are acacia followed by mugali (77) and kari jali or vachellia nilotica (50), and eucalyptus (22), while there were two each of honge and tangadi trees.
"We have prepared a detailed project report for the rejuvenation of the lake at an estimated cost of Rs 4.1 crore. However, the trees and the silt underneath has to be removed to restore the water-holding capacity of the lake. We don't know why the trees were planted in the lake bed instead of plots," she added.
AN Yellappa Reddy, former secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, said the department had taken up afforestation in some lake beds to prevent encroachment. "Targeting eucalyptus and acacia are not going to solve the problem of water shortage. Industrialisation and subsequent development in Anekal has affected the natural drainage system, which needs to be restored," he said.
V Ramprasad of the Friends of Lakes said the panchayat should show the same enthusiasm and commitment in removing encroachments.
"The panchayat should act with the same energy in clearing the encroachment of rajakaluves and lakes if they are really concerned about water security. Merely blaming trees will look like an ill-informed move otherwise. There is also a need for the study of ecological biodiversity to ensure that development works will remain sustainable," he added.
Rajeshwari pointed to the resolution, where the panchayat also decided to remove encroachments. "It has to start with restoring the lakes. We are getting KC Valley water and it's time to increase the lakes' water-holding capacity," she added.