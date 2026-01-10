Apartment STPs won’t fix Bengaluru's stormwater drain crisis: Experts

<p>Bengaluru: Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in apartment complexes are not a solution to Bengaluru's overflowing stormwater drains, experts said at a city workshop on Friday.</p>.<p>Speaking at a panel discussion, Vishwanath S, Director of Biome Environmental Solutions, said: "The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) must take accountability and responsibility for STPs. While builders can construct them, forcing apartments to maintain them is not ideal."</p>.<p>The workshop, titled 'Strategies for Decentralised Water Reuse in India', was hosted by Well Labs, Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF), and Eawag aquatic research.</p>.<p>BDA president Satish Mallya and T Mahesh, Director of Environmental Management and Policy Institute, called for a better and uniform policy for STPs and sewage treatment.</p>.<p>In his keynote address, Ram Prasath Manohar V, BWSSB Chairman, said there was a fundamental shift in how cities approach water management.</p>.<p>"People now focus more on reusing water than on how much is supplied. Reuse of treated wastewater is no longer a peripheral environmental intervention. It is becoming the backbone of urban water security," he said.</p>.Feasibility studies on to add 200+ km of new metro corridors: BMRCL official .<p>He added: "Bengaluru currently treats around 1,348.5 million litres of wastewater every day through 34 centralised STPs. If reliably reused, this volume can meet most of the city’s non-potable demand — industry, construction, cooling, landscaping and lake replenishment — while reducing pressure on rivers and groundwater."<br /><br />He said reuse proved valuable during the 2024 water crisis by buffering drought impacts and supporting environmental recovery.</p>.<p>"However, nearly 825 MLD of treated water is currently used for lake rejuvenation — Chikkabalapur and Kolar projects from Koramangala-Challaghatta and Hebbal-Nagawara valley projects — and for minor irrigation. Commercial and industrial reuse remains limited, showing the need to scale decentralised systems with robust quality monitoring frameworks," he said.</p>.<p>Manohar also noted that Bengaluru has one of the world’s largest decentralised STP footprints, with an estimated 4,500 apartment complexes, IT parks and campuses operating on-site treatment systems.</p>