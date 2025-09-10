Appoint new contractors for road, drain upkeep: Greater Bengaluru Authority chief  

<p>Bengaluru: M Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), on Tuesday directed officials to immediately appoint contractors for the maintenance of roads and major stormwater drains across the five city corporations.</p>.<p>AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) teams now handling arterial and sub-arterial roads will soon be dissolved, making it necessary to appoint contractors separately for each corporation.</p>.<p>Rao also asked officials to prepare an action plan to fill potholes, appoint nodal officers to transfer files from centralised departments such as road infrastructure, buildings, stormwater drains and lakes, and identify land to establish corporation offices.</p>.GBA chiefs conduct inspections of five city corporations .<p>He further instructed that task force committees be set up at ward and corporation levels to ensure out-of-school children are readmitted into BBMP schools.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, corporation commissioners continued inspections.</p>.<p>Dr Rajendra KV, Commissioner of Bengaluru West Corporation, visited the mustering point at Lakshmidevinagar and instructed officials to ensure efficient waste management. He directed civic workers to perform sanitation duties diligently and on schedule.</p>.<p>Bengaluru North Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar inspected infrastructure works at several locations in the Byatarayanapura constituency. He asked officials to improve public infrastructure, enhance road safety, eliminate black spots, widen roads where required, and repair potholes.</p>