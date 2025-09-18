AP’s IT minister woos BlackBuck after co-founder’s 'moving out of ORR' message

<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday invited online trucking platform BlackBuck to shift its operations to Visakhapatnam after the company’s co-founder flagged “worsening infrastructure and commute issues” in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>BlackBuck Co-Founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji, in a post on X on Tuesday, said the company had decided to vacate its office in Bellandur on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing poor commuting conditions and crumbling road infrastructure.</p>.<p>“ORR (Bellandur) has been our ‘office + home’ for the last 9 years. But it’s now very, very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote.</p>.<p>He said average one-way commute time for employees had crossed 1.5 hours, worsened by pothole-ridden roads, dust and what he described as the government’s “lowest intent to get them rectified”. He added that he saw no change “in the next five years". </p>.'Short term measures futile for worsening traffic': Mobility experts analyse ORR.<p>Responding to the post, Lokesh wrote on X: “Can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among the top five cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM.”</p>.<p>It was not immediately clear whether Yabaji had responded to the invitation.</p>.<p>This is not the first time that Lokesh has reached out to Bengaluru-based entrepreneurs.</p>