Armed men hack rowdy-sheeter to death in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death at his house in Maya Bazaar in South East Bengaluru early on Wednesday by an unidentified six-member gang.
The deceased, Satish alias Military Satish, lived with his family in Viveknagar. A group of six armed men barged into the house at around 2 am on Wednesday and hacked him to death. During the attack, his stepdaughter, who was sleeping next to him, suffered injuries on her hand.
Old rivalry
Police sources revealed that a rowdy sheet was opened on Satish in 2020. He was a suspect in at least seven cases filed in several police stations across the city and had recently come out of jail. Police suspect some old rivalry behind the murder but sources revealed that they have considered various angles and are investigating the case.
An officer overseeing the case told DH that they have established some links and expressed confidence that the suspects would be arrested soon. An FIR has been filed at Vivek Nagar police station under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.