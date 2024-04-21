Arrests show banned betting apps still going strong

Bengaluru: Betting apps may have been banned but they have not gone away. The recent arrest of four persons — on April 2 and on April 16 — from Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL matches shows that these apps have managed to skirt the ban, further underscoring the need for better enforcement.
The arrests reveal that banned betting apps and websites have managed to resurface on the internet with pseudonyms, after the Centre enforced a ban on hundreds of betting apps in 2023.
These apps and websites offer a ball-to-ball betting option: a gambler has to call a bid and predict the result of a ball before it is delivered. The outcome of the ball will be released once it is broadcast.
Generally, the broadcasting of a match, depending on different broadcasters, is delayed by an average of 15 to 30 seconds. This is being exploited by gamblers sitting inside the stadium who have access to the result in real time, thus giving them an edge in calling a correct bid.
While four members have been arrested so far — identified as Sanjeev Kumar, 21, Pavan K, 28, both from Bengaluru; Manish, 30, from New Delhi; and Sameer Khan, 25, from Madhya Pradesh — a senior police officer told DH that there is a possibility of more gamblers going unnoticed.
A senior police officer, who is part of Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB), said these apps operate in different ways. In a few apps, a gambler can buy coins of different denominations in the app itself and gamble throughout the match, he said, adding that later, these coins can be deposited again to receive actual money in a registered bank account.
On some other apps, gamblers can transact money to online wallets facilitated by the app and gamble using it. Later, money in the wallets can be transacted to original bank accounts or used to buy coupons.
Security tightened
Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), central division, said the department is keeping a close watch on such gamblers.
For every match, more than 1,200 police officers are deputed for security purposes. These officers operate under the command of two DCP-ranking officers and 20–30 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP).
According to Tekkannavar, every stand is deputed with 3–4 police officers in plain clothes.
How do these apps resurface?
According to a senior CB officer, the developers of such apps and websites rearrange the letters in the actual name of the app or add some punctuation and re-launch them.
In most cases, these apps are made available on the internet in the form of APKs, or simply offer gambling through dubious websites. With the arrest of four members in Bengaluru, police have identified three apps and websites: 95BET, Gold365.site, and Laser247.com.
Highlights - Modus operandi Betting apps and websites offer ball-to-ball betting option during matches A gambler has to call a bid and predict the result of a ball before it is delivered; outcome of the ball is released once it is broadcast With broadcast of a match delayed by 15 to 30 seconds, gamblers sitting inside the stadium have an edge in calling a correct bid
According to a senior CCB officer developers of betting apps and websites rearrange the letters in the actual name of the app or add some punctuation and re-launch them. In most cases these apps are made available on the internet in the form of APKs or simply offer gambling through dubious websites. With the arrest of four members in Bengaluru police have identified three apps and websites: 95BET, Gold365.site and Laser247.com.