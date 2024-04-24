Art Park celebrates milestone with 75th event

Bengaluru: Art Park is celebrating a milestone with its 75th event on Sunday at the Bangalore International Centre from 11 am to 4 pm.
Art Park, Bengaluru, is a unique cultural initiative launched by Bengaluru-based contemporary artists.
Initially conceptualised by senior artist SG Vasudev, it is a monthly event and is usually held on the first Sunday of every month at the Sculpture Garden (Shilpavana) in the Ravindra Kalakshetra complex on Jayachamaraja Wodeyar Road (JC Road).
The idea behind this initiative is to facilitate interaction between artists and the public in an informal setting, akin to an Open Studio. And, to enable critical conversations that can foster a deeper understanding of art and artists across time, location and culture.
Members of the public are encouraged to develop an awareness and appreciation of visual art, which can lead to a recognition of the power of creativity in constructing, defining and shaping knowledge.
