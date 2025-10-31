Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

As long tunnel may take time, Hebbal shortcut may get push

This is the thinking even as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been vocal in his defence for the underground road project to decongest Bengaluru’s traffic.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 23:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 23:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHebbal

Follow us on :

Follow Us