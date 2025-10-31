<p>Bengaluru: The state government is likely to put the controversial 16.75-km tunnel road project “on hold temporarily” in view of growing opposition from several quarters, and instead prioritise the construction of a shorter 2-km tunnel proposed beneath the Hebbal flyover.</p>.<p>This is also being done to assess the ground realities and show if it can truly build a tunnel road in Bengaluru given its complex geological conditions.</p>.<p>This is the thinking even as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been vocal in his defence for the underground road project to decongest Bengaluru’s traffic.</p>.Commuters cheer as Bannerghatta Road reopens after four years.<p>The short tunnel will have entry and exit points opposite Esteem Mall and before Mehkri Circle, while the long tunnel connects Hebbal and Central Silk Board</p>.<p>According to sources, the tenders for the long tunnel — which have already been extended thrice — may not be finalised soon. Top official sources however insisted that the 16.75-km project is not dropped but they believe it could take at least one year to formally take off.</p>.<p>The move comes amid objections to the project’s environmental and urban impact, including the proposed acquisition of six acres of Lalbagh garden, an exit point near Sankey Tank, and major construction disruptions at Hebbal.</p>.<p>There is also resistance from St John’s Hospital, whose prime property has been marked for acquisition as part of the project. The long tunnel requires about nine tunnel boring machines which need to be first manufactured and then imported, a long process, while the short tunnel is going to be built using cut-and-cover method</p>.<p>Meanwhile, officials are examining alternative plans to ease congestion at Hebbal Junction. These include building the 2-km short tunnel and a new flyover with a left loop towards Jayamahal, which may require acquisition of a portion of the Army land in the area. What can be noted is that the responsibility of building a short tunnel at Hebbal has been given to Bangalore Development Authority, which is apparently sitting with a lot of funds. It is however yet to float tenders for the short tunnel as well as the flyover work.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, The Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd, which is in charge of the 16.75-km tunnel road, has extended the date of submission of bids by another 15 days. This is its fourth extension.</p>