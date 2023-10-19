News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Auction for fancy vehicle numbers Friday

Those interested to bid for these registration numbers should be present at the transport commissioner's office, 1st floor, Shantinagar TTMC, at 12 pm on Friday.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 22:19 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The state transport department is organising a public auction for fancy registration numbers for light motor vehicles on Friday.

The auction will be held for 60 fancy numbers, between 1 and 9999, starting with the series KA 02/MV attached with the Regional Transport Office (Bengaluru West), Rajajinagar. 

Those interested to bid for these registration numbers should be present at the transport commissioner's office, 1st floor, Shantinagar TTMC, at 12 pm on Friday.

They should carry with them their vehicle sale invoice or booking receipt and a demand draft for Rs 75,000 (except those drawn from a co-operative bank) in favour of the Secretary, State Transport Authority, Bengaluru. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 October 2023, 22:19 IST)
BengaluruRTO

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT