Auction for fancy vehicle numbers Friday

Bengaluru: The state transport department is organising a public auction for fancy registration numbers for light motor vehicles on Friday.
The auction will be held for 60 fancy numbers, between 1 and 9999, starting with the series KA 02/MV attached with the Regional Transport Office (Bengaluru West), Rajajinagar.
Those interested to bid for these registration numbers should be present at the transport commissioner's office, 1st floor, Shantinagar TTMC, at 12 pm on Friday.
They should carry with them their vehicle sale invoice or booking receipt and a demand draft for Rs 75,000 (except those drawn from a co-operative bank) in favour of the Secretary, State Transport Authority, Bengaluru.