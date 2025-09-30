Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | September 30, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 02:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Cara Delevingne presents a creation during a public show titled, "Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You're Worth It", organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal, in front of Paris city hall as part of Paris Fashion Week, France, September 29, 2025.

Cara Delevingne presents a creation during a public show titled, "Liberty. Equality. Sisterhood. Because You're Worth It", organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal, in front of Paris city hall as part of Paris Fashion Week, France, September 29, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A priest prepares to pray in front of an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga placed on an altar inside a pandal marking Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, September 29, 2025.

A priest prepares to pray in front of an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga placed on an altar inside a pandal marking Durga Puja festival celebrations, in Kolkata, India, September 29, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for the fashion house Yves Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2025.

Models present creations by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for the fashion house Yves Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 29, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

National Award winner actor Rishab Shetty and actor Rukmini Vasanth ahead of their upcoming film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

National Award winner actor Rishab Shetty and actor Rukmini Vasanth ahead of their upcoming film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', in Mumbai, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti' on 'Ashtami Tithi' during the 'Navratri' festival, in Mirzapur, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Priests perform 'Ganga Aarti' on 'Ashtami Tithi' during the 'Navratri' festival, in Mirzapur, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

India's Sundar Singh Gurjar at the Men's Javelin Throw F46 final event during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

India's Sundar Singh Gurjar at the Men's Javelin Throw F46 final event during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 02:01 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us