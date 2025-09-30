<p>Mumbai: The Mumbai-headquartered Western Railway (WR) has bagged the prestigious Kaul Gold Cup for the year 2024 - 25 is a symbol of overall supremacy in the sporting arena over Indian Railways.</p><p>WR General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta commended all the sportspersons for their outstanding performance for achieving this remarkable feat.</p><p>According to WR spokesperson Vineet Abhishek, sportspersons have participated in various sporting events and have brought laurels to the organization. </p>.Coconut thrown from local train kills pedestrian in Maharashtra's Palghar .<p>Antim, the talented wrestler from WR, represented India at the recently held Senior World Wrestling Championship 2025 held in Zagreb, Croatia and bagged the Bronze Medal in the 53 kg category. </p><p>In the same tournament, Satyadev Malik, a seasoned referee, officiated as a referee, contributing his expertise and supervising during the Championship.</p><p>WR also celebrated a victorious moment at the 71st All India Inter-Railway Table Tennis (Men & Women) Championship 2025 - 26, held at Jaipur in August, 2025. </p><p>Anusha Kutumbale, an ace Table Tennis player of Western Railway, with her outstanding performance clinched Gold Medal in the Individual event. WR’s Women Table Tennis Team also made their mark and secured Gold Medal at the Tournament.</p>