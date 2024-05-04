Auto driver hacked to death over personal rivalry

Bengaluru: An autorickshaw driver was hacked to death by a rowdy-sheeter for allegedly picking up a fight with his friend near Sanjaynagar in North Bengaluru on Thursday night.
The Sanjaynagar police is looking for the suspects, identified as Sachin and Sharanappa.
On Thursday, Sachin partied with the victim, Murthy (45), a resident of Nagashettyhalli. While heading back home, around 11.30 pm, the two had an argument, during which Murthy slapped Sachin. An enraged Sachin dialled his friend Sharanappa, a rowdy. Sachin narrated the incident and told Sharanappa to join him in teaching Murthy a lesson.
“Sharanappa arrived at the location with a knife and pounced on Murthy as soon as he saw him. He stabbed Murthy multiple times and left him in a pool of blood,” an officer told DH. “As soon as Murthy collapsed, both the suspects fled the scene.”
An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 302 (murder).
Published 03 May 2024, 23:37 IST