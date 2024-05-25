Auto driver molests woman after giving her shelter in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was attacked with a sharp weapon after he allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman, police officers said. The incident occurred on May 4, but came to light only on Friday.
According to the police, Mohammed Ansari, 23, a native of Kasaragod, and his woman friend from Chikkamagaluru were in Bengaluru on May 4, looking for a house to rent in JP Nagar.
As the evening approached and they had no luck finding a house, they went to Majestic to catch a bus to their hometown. There, they met Sundar Raju, an auto-rickshaw driver.
Raju convinced them to stay at his home, saying that there were no buses available and it would be difficult to find lodging so late. The pair agreed, according to the police.
After arriving at his house, Raju allegedly tried to molest the woman. A furious Ansari grabbed a small machete lying around the house and attacked Raju before fleeing with the woman.
Raju later sought treatment at a hospital, which reported the incident to the police on May 6 as it was a medico-legal case (MLC). Raju initially told the police he was attacked by two passengers with a knife.
However, during the investigation, the police discovered that Raju had lied and the attack was a result of his attempt to molest the woman.
Subsequently, the Konanakunte police arrested Ansari under IPC Section 307 (attempted murder). A court has remanded him to judicial custody. Police also booked Raju under IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment).
Published 24 May 2024, 20:37 IST