Automatic signalling from Yeshwantpur to Arsikere in 3 years to boost train operations

Bengaluru: The Railway Board has approved implementing automatic signalling between Yeshwantpur and Arsikere at Rs 218.75 crore, according to the South Western Railway (SWR).
Automatic signalling is the automation of train signals that works with track-circuiting. Track-circuiting helps control train movements and track occupancy. Automatic signalling helps to boost line capacity, facilitating the operation of additional trains at shorter intervals, the SWR said.
Automatic signalling between Yeshwantpur and Arsikere (165.86 km) will not only help run more passenger trains, but also freight trains transporting foodgrains, fertilisers, cement, steel and automobiles.
According to the South Western Railway (SWR), the 107.21-km Yeshwantpur-Sampige Road section experiences a peak-hour line capacity utilisation of 118% per cent. Sampige Road is a railway station near Tumakuru. The section between Sampige Road and Arsikere, spanning 58.65 kilometres, sees a peak-hour line capacity utilisation of 81%.
"The implementation of automatic signalling is a pivotal step towards modernising and optimising rail infrastructure, ensuring a more efficient and robust transportation network," Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, said in a statement.
The project will take three years to complete, he added.
The SWR is also implementing automatic signalling between Yeshwantpur and Yelahanka (12.5 km) and invited tenders a few months ago. The contract are yet to be awarded.