Azim Premji University to hold first intercollege quiz on environment on Oct 22

The quiz is open to graduate and postgraduate students across disciplines. It is being organised as part of ‘Forests of Life’, the second edition of the annual climate festival at the university.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 21:47 IST

Azim Premji University is organising ‘ecoXplorers 2023’, the first nature, biodiversity, and forests intercollege quiz competition on October 22 at the Nimhans Convention Centre, Hosur Main Road.

The quiz is open to graduate and postgraduate students across disciplines. It is being organised as part of ‘Forests of Life’, the second edition of the annual climate festival at the university.

The ‘Forests of Life’ festival will begin on November 2. A host of events have been planned, including an ensemble of art installations, photographs from forests shot by young interns, music, movies, artefacts, and interactive workshops. The festival will be open to the public, and entry will be free.

For queries, students interested in registering for the quiz can register at https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/events/2023/ecoxplorers or write to  forestsoflife@apu.edu.in.

(Published 09 October 2023, 21:47 IST)
BengaluruEnvironment'Azim Premji University

