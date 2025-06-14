Bengaluru climbs seven spots in Global Startup Ecosystem 

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru climbed seven spots and was ranked 14th in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025, prepared by Startup Genome, a global innovation ecosystem development organisation. It was previously at the 21st spot. </p>.<p>"Bengaluru recorded strong growth, climbing seven spots to rank 14 in the Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking 2025, driven by four major exits exceeding $1 billion in 2024, with Swiggy.com leading at a $12 billion valuation," the report stated. </p>.<p>The report was unveiled by Startup Genome at Viva Technology 2025—Europe’s premier startup summit which ranks ecosystems based on performance, funding, market reach, talent and experience, knowledge and emerging artificial intelligence (AI) native strength.</p>.Mohandas Pai flags lack of domestic capital for Indian startups, calls for policy overhaul.<p>The 2025 edition of the report highlights a significant power shift in global innovation, with rising Asian and mid-sized hubs making strong gains. Bengaluru has jumped from being a “rising star” to a top-tier global startup hub, alongside global leaders like Paris (12), Philadelphia (13) and Seattle (15).</p>.<p>Notably, Bengaluru is now ranked No.5 globally in AI and big data ecosystems, according to the same report. “This ranking is not just a number, it reflects the structural resilience and readiness of Karnataka’s innovation economy. Bengaluru has always been a builder's city and our rise in the GSER shows how our ecosystem’s potential is translating into global outcomes,” said state’s IT/BT minister Priyank Kharge at the event.</p>