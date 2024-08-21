Bengaluru doctors recall scary moments

She finds it daunting to attend to emergency calls in the middle of the night, as it involves driving herself to the hospital unaccompanied. “At night, it can be scary to even honk, especially on lonely stretches. I always keep in mind whom I can call in case of an untoward incident,” she says. At the private hospital where she works, there are security guards in place and CCTV cameras at every corner. “Not all hospitals have such facilities,” she points out.