‘B’luru has highest number of decentralised STPs in the world’

“While San Francisco has only close to 50 such STPs, New York has only 30 of them. Though Beijing has merely 2,000 decentralized STPs, none of the cities have been able to reuse wastewater to a large extent. Bengaluru has the highest number of STPs and a huge opportunity to set an example to the world,” said Christian Binz, a group leader in the cluster Sustainable Transitions and Business Innovations (CIRUS) at the Department of Environmental Social Sciences, Eawag.