Baby boy kidnapped from footpath outside medical college in Bengaluru; probe underway

<p>Bengaluru: A seven-month-old baby boy was kidnapped as he slept beside his mother outside the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Shivajinagar. </p>.<p>The Commercial Street police have launched an investigation.</p>.<p>The abduction occurred between 3.30 and 4.00 am, when unidentified men snatched the child while the mother, Kamatchi Muniyappan, was breastfeeding him. She was pushed aside as the suspects escaped in an autorickshaw. Despite chasing after them, Kamatchi was unable to stop the kidnappers.</p>.<p>Kamatchi, 24, and her husband Deva — balloon and toy sellers from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu — had been sleeping on the footpath after a church fair in Shivajinagar on August 30. </p>.<p>Kamatchi filed a police complaint, and an FIR was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said the investigation is ongoing.</p>.<p><strong>Incident in May </strong></p>.<p>In May, a similar incident occurred when the police arrested a Mysuru woman beggar for kidnapping a one-year-four-month-old boy from the footpath near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.</p>.<p>The motive was to use the child for begging. He was later reunited with his family.</p>