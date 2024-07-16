Bangalore Development Authority publishes names of 279 unauthorised layouts  

DHNS: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), whose approval is mandatory for the formation of layouts, has published a list of 279 unauthorised layouts on its website.
The move aims to create public awareness while also nudging developers to get approvals for their plans.
Almost all the layouts are located on the city's outskirts, such as Yelahanka, Jigani, Begur, and Kengeri.
A layout is considered unauthorised if it does not receive the BDA's approval as per the Revised Master Plan 2015. Some small-time developers avoid getting the required approvals due to corruption within the system.
