Bangalore Development Authority publishes names of 279 unauthorised layouts  

The move aims to create public awareness while also nudging developers to get approvals for their plans.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 23:47 IST

DHNS: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), whose approval is mandatory for the formation of layouts, has published a list of 279 unauthorised layouts on its website.

Almost all the layouts are located on the city's outskirts, such as Yelahanka, Jigani, Begur, and Kengeri.

A layout is considered unauthorised if it does not receive the BDA's approval as per the Revised Master Plan 2015. Some small-time developers avoid getting the required approvals due to corruption within the system.

Published 15 July 2024, 23:47 IST
