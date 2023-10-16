Bangalore Development Authority to build 200-flat residential project in Valagerahalli

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to embark on a new residential project in Valagerahalli, located near Kengeri, featuring 200 flats.
This strategically located project will be in close proximity to the Pattanagere metro station.
Last week, the BDA initiated tenders for this venture, estimating a budget of over Rs 81 crore.
Notably, this marks the BDA’s seventh residential project in the same area. Barring a few minor issues, the previous projects received positive responses, given its proximity to Mysuru Road and Kengeri Satellite Town.
“We plan to complete the project in two years. As many as 100 flats will be 2BHK, while the rest will be a little bigger. The project will come up on three acres of land,” a BDA official said. The authority, he said, plans to start the allotments only after the project is ready and the price has not been fixed yet.
Compared to other residential projects, Valagerahalli has proven to be successful for the BDA in terms of sales.
However, residents have voiced concerns about the mismanagement of the sewage treatment plant (STP), leading to unpleasant odour and becoming a point of contention among the occupants.