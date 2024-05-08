Bangalore Palace land: UDD keeps DPAR’s order under wraps

Bengaluru: The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) had directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to follow the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act, 1996, to end the confusion over compensating the utilisation of Bangalore Palace land. But two weeks on, the UDD is yet to communicate the message, dated April 22, to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
The delay is likely to put both the state government and the civic body on a tightrope as it could lead to contempt of the Supreme Court orders.
The communication from DPAR is important because it is the custodian of the 472-acre palace land and helps the BBMP determine the total compensation to be issued to the former royal family of Mysore.
In March this year, the Siddaramaiah-led government decided to utilise about 15 acres and 39 guntas of palace land – adjoining Ballari Road and Jayamahal Road – by granting transferable development rights (TDR) as per rules.
In the absence of a guidance value for the palace land, the BBMP sought UDD’s help before finalising the compensation. Subsequently, the UDD wrote to the revenue department to set the guidance value and also to the DPAR, which directly reports to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
While the DPAR wrote back to the UDD, directing it to follow the 1996 Act, the revenue department responded, saying it did not have a role to play.
As per the 1996 Act, which received Presidential Assent, the compensation for the entire 472-acre palace land was fixed at Rs 11 crore.
Under this formula, the BBMP had utilised pieces of palace land twice in the past.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter in the third week of May. UDD’s additional chief secretary Rakesh Singh did not respond to calls.
Published 07 May 2024, 23:54 IST