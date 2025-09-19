<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Close on the heels of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> young MLA in Kerala being caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M) </a>MLA is also facing sexual misconduct allegations.</p><p>K N Unnikrishnan, MLA for Vypeen in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kochi">Kochi</a>, has warned of legal action against those spreading baseless allegations against him. He also alleged that the Congress was carrying out such a cyber campaign. </p><p>A woman leader of the CPI(M) in Kochi, K J Shine Teacher, also said in a social media post that she would initiate legal action over the cyber campaign against her in this connection.</p><p>CPI(M) camps alleged that the Congress was spreading the "baseless" cyber campaign against the CPI(M) MLA and the woman leader of the party to counter the allegations against Congress MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/rahul-mamkootathil-makes-first-public-appearance-after-suspension-3728062">Rahul Mamkootathil</a>, who is now under suspension from the party.</p>.Suspended Kerala Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attends assembly.<p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan said on Friday that the cyber campaign originated from CPI(M) camps, and that it was the outcome of the infighting in the party. He also denied CPI(M)'s allegations that he was privy to the campaign.</p><p>"It is natural that Congress cyber groups spread such a campaign against the CPI(M). However, the campaign originated from CPI(M) camps only," Satheesan told reporters.</p>