<p>Ranchi: Chief of Defence Staff, General <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anil-chauhan">Anil Chauhan</a>, on Friday said that policy initiatives were being taken for the development of equipment for space and cyber warfare.</p>.<p>Addressing the East Tech symposium in Ranchi, he said that strategic selection of weapons was paramount and that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/research-and-development">research and development </a>(R&D) needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements.</p>.<p>"There is a need to expand the defence manufacturing base, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> and other modern techniques have to be explored," he said.</p>.<p>Gen Chauhan said that although the indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but the country is on the right track.</p>.<p>He said that the objectives of the Centre's Act East policy, and self-reliance in defence can be realised through the active participation of states such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> and West Bengal.</p>.<p>"War is science and an art. A warrior needs to be creative and innovative in the present context," he added. </p>