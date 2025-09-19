Menu
Policy initiatives being taken for space, cyber warfare equipment development: CDS General Anil Chauhan

Addressing the East Tech symposium in Ranchi, he said that strategic selection of weapons was paramount and that research and development (R&D) needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 07:52 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 07:52 IST
